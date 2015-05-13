Mata hopes De Gea remains at United

Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata is desperate to see goalkeeper David de Gea shun a move to Real Madrid and remain at Old Trafford.

De Gea has enjoyed a stellar campaign, regularly catching the eye with a string of impressive saves as United have worked their way back into the Premier League's upper echelons, keeping 10 clean sheets in 36 outings.

Such form has reportedly attracted interest from Real Madrid, where Iker Casillas' performances continue to underwhelm.

But Mata – a youth product of Real's – wants to see De Gea remain as United plot an assault on the title next term.

"I don't know," Mata said when asked by IBTimes if his Spanish compatriot will remain at Old Trafford.

"To be honest, I don't know. Ask him because I don't know.

"I understand how important he is for us.

"Against Crystal Palace he proved it again with a save that gave us the three points.

"I want him to stay. Being selfish, I obviously hope he remains with us. He gives us many points."