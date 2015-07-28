Mata vows to hit the goal trail at United

Juan Mata has vowed to hit the goal trail to ease the burden on Manchester United's strikers this season.

Captain Wayne Rooney is expected to be utilised as United's primary centre forward following the close-season departures of Robin van Persie and Radamel Falcao.

And while Rooney has set his sights on a prolific campaign, attacking midfielder Mata, who registered nine Premier League goals last term, is confident he can chip in.

"I always try to score," Mata told reporters during United's pre-season tour of United States.

"I've always done that. I used to play as a striker when I was a kid and every team I played for I had a good goals record and it's the same at United.

"This season I will aim again to score a good number and to help the team with assists and goals.

"I had a 21-goal season at Chelsea and another with Valencia when I scored 14, so I've always been lucky enough to score a good number for a midfielder.

"I always try to score more than 10 goals in a season. I've nearly always done that and I think that's a good number for a midfielder.

"Last season I tried to score as many as I could and it's always a big part of my game. I will try again to be in and around the box and score again."