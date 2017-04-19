Mathieu axed from Barcelona squad for visit of Juventus

Jeremy Mathieu has been dropped from the Barcelona squad for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg with Juventus at Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old defender endured a miserable outing in the 3-0 first-leg defeat to the Serie A leaders in Turin and was an unused substitute in the weekend LaLiga victory over Real Sociedad.

Mathieu has been left out of Luis Enrique's plans for the return fixture, with Javier Mascherano included after he sat out Saturday's 3-2 win with a calf problem.

Goalkeeper Jordi Masip and injured trio Arda Turan, Rafinha and Aleix Vidal were also omitted.