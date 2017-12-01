Matic travelling for Arsenal clash but Jones, Bailly, Fellaini out

Nemanja Matic will travel with the Manchester United squad to face Arsenal and could be involved in Saturday's game, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

The Serbia international limped out of the 4-2 win over Watford on Tuesday and Mourinho was worried the midfielder had picked up an "important" injury.

However, the 29-year-old could be available for the Premier League clash with Arsene Wenger's side, with Mourinho admitting he might be able to risk him.

"I don't know if he can play," Mourinho told MUTV. "He's travelling with the team, he's going to try and hopefully he can, but I cannot guarantee he is ready."

United will be eager to have Matic available, with Mourinho having later told a news conference that Marouane Fellaini is sidelined through injury.

Centre-backs Phil Jones and Eric Bailly, who have not featured since the international break, are also unavailable.