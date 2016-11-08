Matuidi 'studying' PSG contract offer

Blaise Matuidi has revealed he is considering the offer of a new contract from Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international was linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes during the last transfer window, with Juventus reportedly close to securing his signature.

Matuidi admits he was interested in a switch to Serie A, but after discussions with Unai Emery he opted to remain in Paris and has been an ever-present this season.

The 29-year-old's deal runs until June 2018, but PSG are keen to keep him beyond that and he is mulling over their latest offer.

"Right now we're in the middle of the season, I'm happy and the club has made an offer," he told L'Equipe. "That has to be said, PSG made an offer to extend.

"Would I leave the season before a World Cup? For now I'm studying Paris' offer. We'll see if it matches what I'm worth today.

"When I wanted to leave this summer it wasn't leaving for the sake of leaving: Juventus are an ambitious club which wants to win the Champions League, like PSG.

"That's in the past now and now I'm 100 per cent focused on PSG. The story with Paris isn't over."

Matuidi's reasons for wanting to leave PSG stemmed from what he felt was a lack of love from the club, but Emery restored that and played a key role in retaining the midfielder.

He added: "It's true [that I was ready to go to Juventus]. I was on holiday and I could hear rumours which bothered me, affected me.

"I asked myself a lot of questions and the answer which came to my mind was that it might be time to leave. The discussions I had with Juventus fuelled that desire.

"Maybe at that time I didn't feel the love Paris had for me, it bothered me a lot. Once Juve were openly interested, I spoke with Unai Emery and he never changed his position.

"The coach never told me that he wasn't relying on me. That's what made me consider, he said he needed to get to know me.

"If Emery hadn't said these things to me, I might have clashed with the club, which wasn't my intention at the start, because I love this club."