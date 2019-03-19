Mauricio Pochettino nods at future interest in Real Madrid job

The Spurs boss was one of the favourites for the Merengues job after Zinedine Zidane’s shock resignation last summer and was understood to remain a candidate at the end of this season, until the Frenchman returned following Santiago Solari’s sacking recently

When put on the spot over what would happen if Madrid approached him, Pochettino said: “You put me in a compromising position.”

However, the Argentine insists he is looking forward to the future with Spurs after signing a new five-year deal recently, and with the opening of their new stadium just around the corner.

“I don’t have the feeling that I missed the Madrid train,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“I don’t look at the long term, I’m happy and I still have four years left on my contract.

“There are always rumours, not just with me but with other colleagues in the profession. But 90 per cent of them are false. I’m very happy at Tottenham.

“Tottenham have a different philosophy. We are really motivated for the Champions League and with the opening of the new stadium. We have a lot of confidence in what we're doing.”