Mayoral not considering Madrid future

Borja Mayoral insists he is focused on finishing the season well with Real Madrid and will not consider his future until the campaign is over.

The 21-year-old has made just three league starts for Madrid this season, coming off the bench on a further 10 occasions and netting three goals – including in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Sevilla.

Madrid look set to finish third in LaLiga after that result, but will have the chance to win a third Champions League in a row when they take on Liverpool in Kiev on May 26.

Mayoral has made four outings during that run in Europe and says he will not be distracted by his own situation as he pushes to play a part in Madrid's remaining matches.

"It's foolish to think about my future when there are league matches and a Champions League final to come," he said.

"Being at Real Madrid is big, but it's hard to have minutes. I have to take advantage of them and score goals.

"I have to focus on what is left, spend a good summer and see what happens next year."