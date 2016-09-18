Mazzarri eyes more to come from improving Watford

Walter Mazzarri believes there is further room for improvement from his Watford side after they stunned Manchester United with a 3-1 Premier League triumph at Vicarage Road.

Watford secured back-to-back wins having come from two down to win 4-2 at West Ham last weekend and a late goal from substitute Juan Zuniga and Troy Deeney's stoppage-time penalty condemned United and Mazzarri's old adversary Jose Mourinho to a third consecutive defeat in the space of eight days.

Mazzarri was dissatisfied with how Watford coped in the aftermath of Marcus Rashford cancelling out Etienne Capoue's opener in the 62nd minute but he was pleased to see his tactical changes – including Zuniga scoring 53 seconds after entering the field – pay dividends.

"It is a very important three points to give my players the confidence to go ahead," he told BBC Sport, via an interpreter.

"We were playing well, we conceded a goal and we stopped playing and we were afraid. But then we made the changes and everything went the right way.

"It is something we have to work on.

"We have been improving a lot. I don't look too much on results but how we play and we have been improving dramatically.

"I am very happy about this. We have to go to Burnley next Monday and play in the same way."

Capoue's first-half strike came in controversial circumstances after Miguel Britos appeared to foul Anthony Martial but Mazzarri would not be drawn on the issue – citing consistency with complaints his own team might have had over recent fixtures.

"You can follow my other interviews in the past weeks, you know that even when we had chances in our favour the referees didn't allow us [the decisions]," he said.

"I never commented on the referees then and I don't intend to do so today."

When Mourinho was Inter coach in Italy, Mazzarri clashed with the Portuguese as boss of Sampdoria and Napoli.

The 54-year-old insists any bad blood is in the past and did not rule out having a drink with his opposite number after the match.

"If he has time we will do it," he added. "We spoke before the game - even one day next week we can go out for dinner."