Mbappe & Neymar have Ronaldo's pedigree - Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon would have enjoyed the challenge of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus but believes Paris Saint-Germain pair Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have the same pedigree.

Buffon had been expected to retire at the end of last season but instead ended his storied association with the Bianconeri to join PSG.

While Buffon departed, Ronaldo arrived in Turin following a €112million transfer after nine trophy-laden seasons at Real Madrid.

On missing out on playing with Ronaldo, Buffon told Corriere della Sera: "I've played with a lot of champions, and I always want to test myself with the best, including him.

"It's not like there are none in Paris though, [Kylian] Mbappe and Neymar have that kind of pedigree."

A reunion with Juventus could potentially be on the cards in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Buffon said of such a prospect: "It would be beautiful and strange.

"But I'd go back to my stadium, among my fans, who I left in an emotional manner. A reunion.

"If it was the final though it'd be hard to manage things after the game. I'd want to have the freedom to cheer wildly in case of victory."