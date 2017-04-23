Mbappe, Silva and Lemar to stay at Monaco - Vasilyev

Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Bernardo Silva will all be staying at Monaco for another season, the club's vice-president insists.

Vadim Vasilyev said the trio - who have helped to fire Monaco into the semi-finals of the Champions League - will not seek to depart the club at the end of the season.

Leonardo Jardim's men are in contention for the Ligue 1 title, sitting three points behind Paris Saint-Germain with two games in hand, and Vasilyev is confident Monaco can keep hold of the triumvirate.

"We do not need to sell, our budget is balanced right now," Vasilyev told Telefoot. "No player has told us that he wants to leave for now.

"We will talk with the players but I think that with the World Cup taking place in 2018, Thomas, Kylian and even Bernardo would not want to leave.

"We'll do everything to hold on them and I can already assure you that Monaco will be a competitive team next year."

The future of Falcao has also been questioned, with the Colombian interesting Chinese Super League clubs, but Vasilyev is hopeful of keeping the striker, as well as coach Jardim.

"Falcao? Our wish is for him to stay," Vasilyev added. "We didn't speak about a contract extension yet but it's not the time right now.

"Leo is also under contract. I don't see him leaving either."

Monaco travel to Lyon on Sunday and a victory would send Jardim's side back above PSG into top spot in Ligue 1.