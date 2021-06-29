Mbule's agent insists European move remains top goal

SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule remains focused on the Tokyo Olympic Games and securing a move oversees despite rumours of interest from Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, according to his agent.

Mbule’s stock has continued to rise after a big season with Matstsansa where he scored four goals and registered six assists in 25 league games.

The 23-year-old is believed to be on the radar of both Downs and Chiefs, with the defending champions reportedly having already opened talks with their Tshwane rivals over a deal for Mbule.

SuperSport chairman Stan Matthews has already confirmed that his side will be moving on some players but Mbule’s agent, Mike Makaab, decided to keep his cards close to his chest when talking to Kickoff.com.

"He's contracted to SuperSport, his focus has to be on the Olympics, it's a big stage for him, our intention is to move Sipho into Europe," Makaab said.

"I believe he has an X factor and he's a player that can, if he applies himself correctly, he can really do well in Europe because he's an unusual type of player.

"If a South African club is genuinely interested, then they have to be tabling offers to SuperSport. I will not get involved in negotiating personal terms and conditions unless I know there's a real chance a club will meet what SuperSport's demands are.

"But as I said, our first prize is to get Sipho into Europe but we've discussed the issue with him and we will listen to offers that could be interesting."