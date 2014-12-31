McClaren dismisses Newcastle reports

The Newcastle hot seat is set to be vacated by Alan Pardew, who is reportedly finalising a return to Crystal Palace after being granted permission to speak with the Selhurst Park club.

McClaren is among a list of candidates for the job following a successful spell in the Championship that has seen the former England boss restore his reputation.

But McClaren, who oversaw Derby's 2-0 win over Leeds United on Tuesday to end the year in third position, played down a potential move to Newcastle.

"I think there have been about 10 [people] linked," McClaren told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's the speculation season and all we can do is focus on what we are doing. We've got big games coming up and a job to do here.

"In the last year, I think we have established ourselves as a very good team, the club is building and growing and these are a great bunch of lads to work with and when they play like they did tonight, I enjoy watching their football.

"Their attitude is tremendous, they work hard and if we lose, it's not through a lack of endeavour. They never stopped chasing for 95 minutes and that is the platform."