McDonald: Everybody has a price amid Morrison talk

Fulham head coach Rene Meulensteen revealed on Tuesday that the club had seen a bid for the 20-year-old turned down as he aimed to be reunited with a player he worked with at Manchester United.

West Ham subsequently lodged a complaint with the Premier League that was thought to relate to these comments, but McDonald conceded that the club would consider each offer on its merits.

"There seems to be a story about Rav every week," he said. "I would imagine everybody's got a price."

But when questioned on whether the Upton Park outfit would prefer to hang on to the midfielder, McDonald added: "Why not? But he needs to get into the team and he needs to be consistent.

"He's a young kid and he's still learning the game and he goes through inconsistencies to an extent.

"Rav trained with the rest of the lads with a big smile on his face yesterday and we look forward to having him in the squad for Saturday (when West Ham host Newcastle United)."

West Ham have been linked with a move for Southampton striker Rickie Lambert, but McDonald stressed that the rumoured transfer was all hearsay for the time being.

"He's a fantastic player and he's in good form, but it's all speculation at the minute," he added. "Whoever the manager decides to bring in, I'm sure it'll be a good addition to the squad."