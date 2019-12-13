McMann confident former team-mate Ferguson will break into Scotland squad

Scott McMann believes it is only a matter of time before former Hamilton team-mate Lewis Ferguson follows Michael Devlin into the Scotland squad.

While Ex-Accies defender Devlin has graduated to Steve Clarke’s national team, midfielder Ferguson has remained behind with the Scots’ Under-21s.

But McMann, who will come up against his old colleagues when Hamilton travel to Aberdeen on Saturday, is convinced both deserve full international honours.

He said: “Lewis and Mikey have both done really well since moving up to Aberdeen.

“Having been here with them I knew they were both good players who would go up there and perform. I’m not surprised at all by how well they’ve done.

“I could tell straight away when I first met them they were pretty special. Big Michael was always the leader, even from a young age. He helped me a lot when I first broke into the team here.

“Fergie came in later but he showed his qualities too. It was always obvious they would both do well in the game.

“Mikey has made that jump up to the Scotland squad and I can’t see it being too long before Lewis joins him. He’s playing so well and is a consistent performer for Aberdeen, who are high up in the league. I wouldn’t be surprised if it were soon.

“I’m not sure what Lewis’ plans are for the future but it would be only natural if he were getting attention from other teams with the way he’s been playing.”

McMann can chalk up his 125th appearance for Hamilton if he is named in Brian Rice’s team this weekend.

But the 23-year-old has not given up hope that he can become the latest product from Accies’ youth academy to earn himself a big move away.

He said: “It’s normal for Hamilton to have talented youngsters. Look at Greg Docherty getting his move to Rangers as well.

“I think that’s down to the fact that they give you a chance here. Most of the boys have taken that chance – that’s what gets you your move.

“It’s motivating to see that sort of thing. You just hope that it will be you who makes that next step.

“Maybe I wouldn’t have got the same chance at another club. But now I feel like one of the senior players in the dressing room.”