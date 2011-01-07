Melo banned for three matches

Juventus midfielder Felipe Melo will miss Sunday's trip to Napoli and two further games after being sent off for kicking Massimo Paci in the face during Thursday's 4-1 defeat by Parma.

The three-match ban handed down by Serie A on Friday means Claudio Marchisio is likely to shift into central midfield alongside Alberto Aquilani with Simone Pepe coming in on the left.

Juve were already reeling from news that striker Fabio Quagliarella is set to miss the rest of the season with knee ligament damage with reports saying they are close to bringing in Genoa forward Luca Toni as a replacement.

Striker Samuel Eto'o returns from his ban for headbutting when Inter Milan visit Catania on Sunday and is likely to replace Goran Pandev if new coach Leonardo keeps the 4-3-2-1 formation used in the 3-1 win over Napoli.

Julio Cesar and Wesley Sneijder will again miss out with injury.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back from suspension for AC Milan's home game with Udinese while Antonio Cassano is pushing for a start after setting up the winner on his debut in Thursday's 1-0 win at Cagliari.

The Serie A leaders will be without suspended captain Massimo Ambrosini while Gianluca Zambrotta, Andrea Pirlo and Kevin Prince Boateng are set to again miss out through injury.

Sampdoria have still not fully completed the loan signing of Manchester United forward Federico Macheda and although he turned up for training on Friday, he may not be available to play against AS Roma on Sunday.

Fiorentina's Adrian Mutu will not return for the home game with Brescia after the Florence club put out another strongly-worded statement repeating that he was dropped from the squad for abandoning a training session and courting a move.

The troubled Romania striker has been linked with Cesena while media reports have also said Fiorentina are close to a deal for West Ham United midfielder Valon Behrami.

Slovakia midfielder Juraj Kucka is not available for Genoa's visit to Cesena because the paperwork on his move from Sparta Prague has been held up, the club said in a statement.