Menez and Gameiro out of PSG trip to Kiev
By app
Paris Saint-Germain will be without injured forwards Jeremy Menez and Kevin Gameiro for their Champions League Group A match at Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday, the Ligue 1 club said.
France winger Menez was replaced in the first half of the 2-1 league home loss to nine-man Stade Rennes on Saturday after he picked a thigh problem.
PSG did not specify what injury Gameiro had.
The French side will join group leaders Porto in the last 16 if they do not lose against a Kiev team they thrashed 4-1 at home in September.
