Menez: Ibrahimovic is a monster

The Parisian outfit spent heavily to bring the Sweden captain to the Parc des Princes after weeks of speculation linking him with a move away from AC Milan.

Ibrahimovic only trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Tuesday, but appears to have made an instant impact on the French capital side.

Menez is already aware of the striker's capabilities, having come up against him in Italy during his time with AS Roma.

"Ibra is a really strong player," the 25-year-old told Le Parisien. "In my opinion, he is a monster

"These great players are going to fire everybody up. The competition pushes you to give your best."

Following the signing of Ezequiel Lavezzi from Napoli, Menez is expected to have a tough task on his hands to secure a regular starting role.

However, the France international is determined to fight for his place, adding: "Maybe I will finish my career at PSG.

"But even if one day I had to go to an even bigger club, it would be because I would have raised my level in Paris, thanks to this competition for places."