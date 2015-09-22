Meredith into the Socceroos' fold, Sainsbury and Troisi return

Uncapped Bradford City defender James Meredith is a new face in Australia's squad ahead of their World Cup qualifier away to Jordan on October 8.

The 27-year-old League One player has spent his entire professional career in the United Kingdom and Ireland, having come through the academy at Derby County, before joining Sligo Rovers, Shrewsbury Town and then York City.

Meredith has been with Bradford City since 2012 and now plays alongside fellow Australian Brad Jones, although the former Liverpool goalkeeper does not feature in this squad.

There are recalls for fit-again PEC Zwolle defender Trent Sainsbury and Roda JC striker Tomi Juric, while attacker James Troisi – without a club for the previous qualifiers at home to Bangladesh and away to Tajikistan - is back in the fold after signing with Al-Ittihad.

The Asian Cup holders remain without skipper Mile Jedinak and goalkeepers Mat Ryan and Mitch Langerak through injury, while key forward Robbie Kruse is also sidelined.

The Socceroos have won every match so far in the second round of the Asian Football Confederation's qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and will be looking to avenge the 2-1 loss they suffered away to Jordan under Holger Osieck in September 2012.

Australia squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alex Cisak (Leyton Orient), Adam Federici (Bournemouth), Eugene Galekovic (Adelaide United).

Defenders: Jason Davidson (Huddersfield Town), Tarek Elrich (Adelaide United), Ryan McGowan (Dundee United), James Meredith (Bradford City), Trent Sainsbury (PEC Zwolle), Matthew Spiranovic (Hanghzou Greentown), Alex Wilkinson (Jeonbuk Motors), Bailey Wright (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Luke Brattan (unattached), Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers), Matt McKay (Brisbane Roar), Mark Milligan (Bani Yas), Aaron Mooy (Melbourne City).

Forwards: Nathan Burns (FC Tokyo), Tim Cahill (Shanghai Shenhua), Tomi Juric (Roda JC), Mathew Leckie (Ingolstadt), Tommy Oar (Ipswich Town), Tom Rogic (Celtic), James Troisi (Al Ittihad).