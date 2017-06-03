Mertesacker intends to retire, in talks over non-playing Arsenal role
The FA Cup final win over Chelsea appears to have provided the platform for Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker to retire on a high.
Per Mertesacker has revealed he intends to retire and is in talks with Arsenal over remaining at the club in a non-playing role.
Towering centre-back Mertesacker struggled with a knee injury during 2016-17 and made his first start in over a year as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win the FA Cup last weekend.
The 32-year-old was called upon by Arsene Wenger with Laurent Koscielny (suspended), Gabriel (injury) and Shkodran Mustafi (illness) all unavailable and he turned in a commanding display as the Premier League champions were denied a double.
It looks set to be the final game of Mertesacker's career, with the World Cup-winning former Germany international admitting he cannot handle the rigours of the modern game.
"I was extremely lucky with my career and I want to finish on a high," Mertesacker told Sport1.
"I am motivated, but I cannot play every three days any more. I don't want to stretch my luck.
"I recently told him [Wenger] that I am tired, mentally wasted. The first time in my career I thought it makes no sense anymore, that I'll retire. No matter how hard I practiced I didn't get a chance.
"At Arsenal you are replaceable so quickly as a player, I don't want to stand in someone's way. Winning the FA cup was an extreme close which I could not expect.
"Arsenal want to keep hold of me and there are already talks. It will be in the business operations. I will stand on the other side."
Mertesacker joined Arsenal from Werder Bremen in 2011 and has since made 210 appearances for the club in all competitions, winning three FA Cups.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.