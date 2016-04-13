Messi available for Copa despite court case – Martino

Argentina coach Gerardo Martino expects Lionel Messi to be available for the Copa America Centenario despite his captain's court case.

Messi, and his father, are set to face a Barcelona court over fraud charges, with the trial to begin on May 31.

The Copa, held in the United States, starts just three days later, and Argentina's opener against Chile will be played on June 6.

Despite that, Martino said he had no reason to suspect his star player would be unavailable.

"These are issues that perhaps may have some impact on football," he told Continental Radio.

Martino added: "I think we should have no problem with his presence at the Copa America Centenario.

"If he suspected that there might be a problem, we would've said."

Argentina and Messi will face Chile, Panama and Bolivia in Group D of the tournament.