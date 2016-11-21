Messi back in Barcelona training after virus

Lionel Messi returned to training with Barcelona on Monday ahead of their Champions League clash with Celtic.

The Argentina superstar missed Saturday's match against Malaga, as Luis Enrique's men drew a blank at Camp Nou.

The 0-0 stalemate leaves the defending champions four points behind rivals Real Madrid at the LaLiga summit.

Barca remain top of the pile in Champions League Group C despite a 3-1 reverse at Manchester City last time out and victory in Glasgow on Wednesday will guarantee progression to the round of 16.

Entrenamiento de los jugadores disponibles del primer equipo en la Ciudad Deportiva. También entrenan Marlon, Paik y Mujica del Barça B November 21, 2016

Messi is the top scorer in this season's competition with seven goals, including hat-tricks in the triumphs over Celtic and City at Camp Nou.