Messi can play wherever he wants for Barca - Luis Enrique

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique praised Lionel Messi's role in Thursday's Cope del Rey quarter-final victory over Real Sociedad.

Messi was deployed more centrally as holders Barca defeated the visitors 5-2 in the second leg to complete a 6-2 aggregate triumph.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored one and assisted two others to lead the Spanish champions into the semi-finals.

"Messi can play wherever he wants, in fact in certain matches him coming through the middle has been decisive for us," said Luis Enrique.

"When Leo has the ball you know you have to make moves because the pass will come."

Denis Suarez also starred for the hosts at Camp Nou, scoring twice after opening his account for Barca last time out.

"He played great," Luis Enrique added. "One of his major virtues is his ability to penetrate from the second line and his presence in the penalty area."

Leading 1-0 after the first leg, Barca finished the job thanks also to Luis Suarez and Arda Turan.

Despite the scoreline, Luis Enrique insisted his team were made to work by Sociedad.

"We had to start quickly and when you are faced with their pressure and the players they have, we knew it would be tough but they had to take risks and we solved the problems they created well, however they made our whole match complicated," he said.

Barca are into the final four and but Luis Enrique has already picked his dream final.

"I'd like to see a Barca–Celta final," the Spaniard said, having spent a season in charge at Balaidos.