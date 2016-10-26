Messi could join Newell's after World Cup - Maxi Rodriguez

Maxi Rodriguez is hopeful his former Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona for Newell's Old Boys after the next World Cup in 2018.

The prolific attacker left his boyhood club for Barcelona before breaking into the first team, but he recently reiterated his desire to end his career with the Rosario side.

Newell's midfielder Rodriguez does not expect Messi to return home immediately, but thinks the move could happen after the World Cup in Russia.

"Hopefully some day we will have the chance to see Messi play for Newell's," he told Tyc Sports.

"I think that if it will happen, it will be after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. I do not think it is an option before the World Cup.

"When we heard about Messi's comments saying that he would like to return to Newell's one day, the club was revolutionised."

The 29-year-old's contract with Barcelona is due to expire in June 2018.