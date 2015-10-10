Messi: Dybala is the future
Barcelona star Lionel Messi has backed compatriot Paulo Dybala to become one of the best players around in the future.
Lionel Messi believes Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala is destined for greatness and has a bright future ahead of him.
Dybala last month received his first call-up for Argentina following some fine performances for Palermo last season and for new club Juventus in the opening weeks of the 2015-16 campaign.
The 21-year-old remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes of his side's 2-0 World Cup qualification loss against Ecuador on Friday, yet Messi - who is recovering from a knee injury - is confident his compatriot will become a household name in the future.
"Paulo is a great player and he has a bright future ahead of him," the Barcelona man told Tuttosport.
"I have no doubt about it that people will talk about him a lot over the next few years."
Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in June 2015 for an initial transfer fee of €32 million - potentially rising to €40m - and has netted four goals in nine appearances for the reigning Serie A champions so far this term.
