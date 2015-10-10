Messi: Dybala is the future

Lionel Messi believes Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala is destined for greatness and has a bright future ahead of him.

Dybala last month received his first call-up for Argentina following some fine performances for Palermo last season and for new club Juventus in the opening weeks of the 2015-16 campaign.

The 21-year-old remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes of his side's 2-0 World Cup qualification loss against Ecuador on Friday, yet Messi - who is recovering from a knee injury - is confident his compatriot will become a household name in the future.

"Paulo is a great player and he has a bright future ahead of him," the Barcelona man told Tuttosport.

"I have no doubt about it that people will talk about him a lot over the next few years."

Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in June 2015 for an initial transfer fee of €32 million - potentially rising to €40m - and has netted four goals in nine appearances for the reigning Serie A champions so far this term.