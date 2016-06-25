Messi: Neymar is an amazing person

Barcelona star Lionel Messi lauded team-mate Neymar as an amazing person, but admits he is embarrassed by the Brazilian's admiration.

Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez have formed the world's most lethal attack and led the La Liga club to four trophies last season.

Neymar idolises Messi, and the latter was similarly full of praise for the 24-year-old Brazil international.

"Neymar is an amazing person," the Argentinian told Neymar's website.

"He is a very cheerful person who lives happily and has no evil."

Suarez, Messi and Neymar combined to score 90 of Barca's 112 goals in their successful Liga campaign.

Neymar has spoken previously of Messi as an idol and that praise flatters the 29-year-old.

"He always says he is a fan of mine and that embarrasses me a little, because he tells me to my face that he is a fanatic of mine," he said.

"Even when he came, I realised that when he would say it, he would mean it.

"It is how he felt and it made me very happy that a kid like him would say these things about me and that we can continue to have that good relationship to this day."