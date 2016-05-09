Messi: Nobody at Barcelona wants Real Madrid to win anything

Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi hopes Real Madrid will lose the Champions League final against Atletico Madrid.

The Catalan holders crashed out at the hands of Atletico in the quarter-finals, who then went on to reach the final at the expense of Bayern Munich.

But Messi does not bear a grudge against Diego Simeone's men and hopes they can beat the Santiago Bernabeu side.

"It is clear that the people at Barcelona do not want Real Madrid to win anything," Messi told ESPN.

"It would hugely please Barcelona if Atletico beat them in the Champions League final.

"What Atletico Madrid have done is great, it is not easy to beat them. They are a very tough opponent and [Diego] Simeone deserves credit for their performances."

Barcelona's hopes of capturing a second successive treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League ended following their defeat against Atletico and Messi now wants the domestic double to make it a successful season.

"The Champions League elimination was a major blow. We were much better than Atletico in the first half and could have decided the tie there. It was then very complicated in the return at the Vicente Calderon," he added.

"It would be great if we can end the season by winning the Liga title and the Copa del Rey. We realise it will not be easy, though. We have two finals left, one in La Liga and one in the Copa.

"We spilled a lot of points in La Liga, but recovered just in time. We still have everything in our own hands."