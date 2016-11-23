Messi reaches 100 Barcelona goals in international competitions

Lionel Messi moved on to 100 goals for Barcelona in international competitions with his double against Celtic in the Champions League.

Messi scored in the first half with a volley, before sealing a 2-0 victory for Barca with a penalty 10 minutes into the second period.

The Argentina international now has 100 goals for the Camp Nou club across the Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

He has already scored nine in this season's Champions League, four clear of Edinson Cavani who sits second in the scoring charts.

The first goal was also Barca's 400th in all competitions under the management of Luis Enrique, while Neymar's assist meant he equalled the best tally in a Champions League season (seven) since 2003-04.

has now reached 100 goals for Barça in international competition. Congratulations, Leo! November 23, 2016

9 - Lionel Messi has scored nine goals from just 10 shots on target in this season. Lethal. November 23, 2016

400 - Lionel Messi has scored Barcelona's 400th goal under Luis Enrique (all competitions). Icon. November 23, 2016