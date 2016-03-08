Messi returns but no Tevez in Argentina squad

Lionel Messi has returned to the Argentina squad for this month's World Cup 2018 qualifiers, but there is no place for Carlos Tevez.

The Barcelona star was forced to sit out the 1-1 draw with Brazil and 1-0 victory over Colombia in November due to a knee injury, but has been recalled by Gerardo Martino, along with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, who also missed those matches.

Tevez, however, has failed to force his way back into the set-up after struggling for form with Boca Juniors.

Argentina, who took just five points from their opening four qualifiers, take on Chile in Santiago on March 24 before a home clash with Bolivia four days later.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres UANL), Geronimo Rulli (Real Sociedad).

Defenders: Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Facundo Roncaglia (Fiorentina), Gabriel Mercado (River Plate), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal), Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Leonel Vangioni (River Plate), Javier Pinola (Rosario Central), Martin Demichelis (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Matias Kranevitter, Augusto Fernandez (Atletico Madrid), Enzo Perez (Valencia), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Javier Pastore (Paris Saint-Germain), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Erik Lamela (Tottenham), Nicolas Gaitan (Benfica).

Forwards: Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei China Fortune), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Angel Correa (Ateltico Madrid).