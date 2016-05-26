Messi set for court appearance on June 2

Lionel Messi will testify in court on June 2 as he attempts to prove his innocence against tax fraud charges.

The Barcelona star and his father have been charged with three counts of tax fraud worth €4.1million dating back to a period between 2007 and 2009 and has had his trial date scheduled between May 31 and June 3.

Spanish agency EFE has now confirmed the Argentina international will take to the stand on June 2.

Messi had been set to avoid a trial on the grounds that father Jorge Messi was apparently responsible for his son's tax obligations.

However, the state attorney later opted to overrule the advice of prosecutors and ordered both to appear in the Eighth Court of Barcelona.

The Copa America in the United States starts three days later with Argentina's opener against Chile slated for June 6.

Argentina boss Gerardo Martino has said previously his leading player would be available.

Martino told Continental Radio: "I think we should have no problem with his presence at the Copa America Centenario.

"If he suspected that there might be a problem, we would've said."

Argentina face Chile, Panama and Bolivia in Group D of the tournament.