Messi tells me to take penalties but I say no - Mascherano

Javier Mascherano said Lionel Messi has offered him several chances to take a penalty and score his first goal for Barcelona, though he has declined.

Mascherano has not scored in over 200 competitive appearances since joining Barca from Liverpool in 2010.

The 31-year-old has not found the net in club football since March 2008 when he was playing for the Merseyside club in a 2-1 Premier League win over Reading.

However, Mascherano insisted he is not worried by his goal drought.

"Leo has offered me many times [to take a penalty] and obviously I've said no," the Argentina international told TyC Sports.

"I honestly don't feel like it. I do not like to force things that don't correspond to me.

"The result should not change the obligations you have on the pitch.

"The person who takes penalties should be taking penalties."