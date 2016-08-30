Messi trains ahead of Argentina return

After going back on his decision to retire from international football, Lionel Messi could be fit to return for Argentina without missing a game despite a hamstring problem.

Messi called time on his international career after the penalty shoot-out loss to Chile in the Copa America Centenario final in June, the fourth time he was a beaten finalist with the national team.

The 29-year-old was a doubt for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela after sustaining the injury during Sunday's 1-0 LaLiga victory over Athletic Bilbao.

However, Messi trained with his international team-mates on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's game against Uruguay, who lead the CONMEBOL standings.

¡Bienvenido Leo! está en Ezeiza para entrenar con sus compañeros. August 30, 2016

Argentina's new coach Edgardo Bauza remains without Javier Pastore and Sergio Aguero through injury, with Argentina currently in third place in World Cup qualifying.