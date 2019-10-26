Mesut Ozil’s representatives pushing for MLS move in January – but player wants to stay at Arsenal

Mesut Ozil’s representatives want the Arsenal playmaker to move to MLS in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Ozil has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium, playing just 142 minutes of first-team action so far this season.

Unai Emery has included the German in his matchday squad on just four occasions in all competitions, fuelling rumours that he will soon be plying his trade elsewhere.

According to Bleacher Report, Ozil’s entourage have been left baffled by Emery’s treatment of the former Real Madrid man, who is under contract in north London until summer 2021.

Some people close to the player believe Arsenal are trying to entice Ozil into handing in a transfer request, and others believe he should try and push for a move to the United States in January.

However, the Daily Star write that Ozil is content to bide his time in the hope that Emery could be replaced as Arsenal boss.

The 31-year-old earns around £350,000 a week at the Emirates Stadium and is in no rush to give up such a lucrative contract.

He does not want to be forced out of a club he has represented since 2013 and now believes he has a good chance of outlasting Emery.

The Spaniard has come under pressure in recent weeks, with his side already 10 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

A top-four finish would represent a successful season for Arsenal, but failure to qualify for the Champions League could see the north Londoners begin the search for a new head coach.

Ozil will hope to end a month-long absence from a matchday squad when the Gunners face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Roy Hodgson’s side will climb above Arsenal in the Premier League table if they are able to emerge victorious from the Emirates for the second season running.

