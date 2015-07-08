Mexes signs new Milan deal

Philippe Mexes will remain with Milan after signing a one-year contract extension, the club have confirmed.

The former France defender has spent the last four seasons at San Siro, after completing a move from Serie A rivals Roma.

And a tweet from Milan's official account on Wednesday confirmed the 33-year-old has signed up for another campaign, with his previous contract having expired.

It read: "Philippe Mexes has extended his contract until June 2016."

Mexes started 18 of Milan's Serie A matches in the 2014-15 season and will now seek to impress the club's new coach, Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Milan saw a centre-half depart the club on Tuesday when Adil Rami completed a move to Sevilla.