Mhango returns to Pirates training

Orlando Pirates have announced that last season’s top goalscorer Gabadinho Mhango has returned to full training after recovering from injury.

The 28-year-old missed Pirates last two league games as well as the MTN8 home and away semi-final matches against Kaizer Chiefs after picking up an injury in the quarter final against Cape Town City.

After recovering over the international break, where he missed Malawi’s back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Burkina Faso, the forward has returned to training and could feature in Pirates’ next league game against Baroka FC on Saturday.

“The Bucs technical team has been boosted with the latest news to come out of the medical department,” Pirates said in a statement.

“Josef Zinnbauer and his assistants welcome back 2019/20 top goalscorer Gabadinho Mhango who returns to full training after recovering from injury. The return of the Malawian international comes in at the right time and will surely give Zinnbauer a welcome selection headache upfront in the upcoming matches with the likes of Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa firing on all cylinders. Both strikers were on the scoresheet in Orlando Pirates’ come-from-behind victory over SuperSport United at the weekend.”