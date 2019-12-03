Michael Smith back from illness ahead of Hearts’ clash with Livingston

Michael Smith returns from illness for Hearts as they host Livingston in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

But fellow defenders Aaron Hickey and Aidy White are doubts after picking up knocks against Rangers, with the latter less likely to feature.

Peter Haring (groin), John Souttar (ankle), Ben Garuccio (knee) and Conor Washington (hamstring) are fighting to get back to fitness.

Livingston hope to nurse several midfield players through knocks.

Marvin Bartley (back), Robbie Crawford (rib/forearm) and Steven Lawson (niggle) are all doubts.

Scott Tiffoney, Cece Pepe, Alan Lithgow, Nicky Devlin and Jack Stobbs remain on the sidelines.

Hearts provisional squad: Pereira, Smith, Hickey, Berra, Brandon, Dikamona, Irving, Whelan, Bozanic, Clare, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Keena, Meshino, Morrison, Mulraney, Wighton, Walker, Naismith, Damour, Zlamal.

Livingston provisional squad: Sarkic, Lamie, Guthrie, McMillan, Taylor-Sinclair, Odoffin, Bartley, Lawless, Crawford, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Robinson, Pittman, Dykes, Erskine, Souda, Stewart.