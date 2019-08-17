Chelsea striker 'had enough of loans' amid Roma interest

Batshuayi has had enough of being farmed out, but may be tempted by a move to Roma if they have an obligation to buy, according to Corriere Dello Sport (via the Guardian).

Frank Lampard is backing Tammy Abraham to succeed at Chelsea and Giroud is the obvious back-up, so Batshuayi, 25, is seemingly surplus to requirements.

Having spent last season on loan at Valencia and Crystal Palace respectively, Batshuayi is feeling somewhat unsettled.

However, Roma's technical director Franco Baldini is negotiating with Chelsea in an attempt to agree an obligation to buy.

The Belgian striker is keen to find a new permanent home so that he can settle into some kind of goalscoring rhythm.

Batshuayi scored nine goals and provided four assists in all competitions last season.

