Mick McCarthy leaves APOEL after two months in charge

Former Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy and Cypriot club APOEL have parted company after just two months.

The 61-year-old, who was appointed on a 19-month contract on November 2, and assistant Terry Connor have lasted just nine games after a run of four successive defeats left APOEL in 11th place in the table and just four points above the relegation zone.

A statement released by the Nicosia-based club said: “The company APOEL FOOTBALL (PUBLIC) LTD announces the end of its cooperation with coach Mick McCarthy.

“We wish Mr. McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor good luck.”

McCarthy’s exit came in the wake of a 2-1 Cyta Championship defeat at Doxa Katokopias on Tuesday.

The former Millwall, Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich boss saw his second spell as Ireland manager end in April last year when plans to install Stephen Kenny as his successor after the Euro 2020 campaign were brought forward as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

APOEL have a reputation for making swift decisions on managers and will now begin the search for their 16th incumbent in just seven years.

McCarthy’s departure will come as a blow to Ireland international Jack Byrne, who made his debut for the club as a substitute against Doxa a day after officially completing a move from Shamrock Rovers.