Mid-season friendly: Al Hilal 1 Bayern Munich 4

Bayern Munich picked up a second 4-1 friendly victory in a row as they cruised past Al Hilal in Riyadh on Saturday.

The German champions thumped the Qatar Stars representative side by the same scoreline in their opening Middle Eastern friendly on Tuesday, and were firmly in control again in Saudi Arabia.

Dante broke the deadlock after just nine minutes - heading home following a neat passing move on the right wing.

That lead was doubled two minutes later courtesy of a drilled Bastian Schweinsteiger effort, and the goals just kept on coming for Pep Guardiola's side.

Robert Lewandowski was next to get in on the act with a powerful header from a clever Arjen Robben cross, but Bayern had to wait until just after the hour mark to complete their haul.

Substitute Claudio Pizarro headed the fourth for the visitors, before Abdulaziz Al Dawsari netted a last-minute consolation for Al Hilal.

Jerome Boateng was replaced by Rafinha after just 20 minutes, but it is as yet unclear whether the defender had sustained an injury.

Bayern meet Bochum on Friday in their last friendly fixture before returning to Bundesliga action at Wolfsburg a week later.