Mignolet improving at Liverpool - Grobbelaar

Having previously voiced criticism of Simon Mignolet, former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has urged the Belgian to continue his development at Anfield.

Mignolet endured a rocky campaign at times last season and was dropped for deputy Brad Jones for three Premier League matches in December.

Grobbelaar did not hold back at the time - criticising the former Sunderland man's perceived weakness at coming for crosses - but the former Liverpool favourite feels Mignolet is improving.

"I mentioned that Mignolet is bad at coming for crosses and as soon as that went into the newspapers, he got better," he told Perform.

"Since then I haven't criticised him for not coming because he's learned to command his area like a goalkeeper should.

"He has got better, in the second half of last season he got a lot better. I just hope he continues to grow into a goalkeeper of Liverpool stature."

Jones has since been replaced by Adam Bogdan as Liverpool's number two - the former Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper set to offer Mignolet competition this term after agreeing a free transfer.

"Bogdan proved himself in the FA Cup [against Liverpool], he did very well at Bolton and I believe Brendan Rodgers has been monitoring him for some time," Grobbelaar added.

"Yes, it's a good addition but I would have liked to have seen someone very experienced brought in."