Mignolet: Liverpool need to cut out mistakes

The Merseysiders cemented their grip on the fourth and final Champions League spot with a 4-3 home win over Swansea City last Sunday, a victory that moved them six points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham following the London club's 1-0 defeat at Norwich City.

Despite boss Brendan Rodgers having played down their chances, Liverpool can still be considered title contenders and are just four points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea with 11 games remaining.

But goalkeeper Mignolet knows that they need to be better defensively in the run-in to the campaign.

"It wasn't easy (against Swansea), but we scored four goals and it was a very important win for us," Mignolet told the Liverpool Echo. "The objective going into every game is to win and we did that.

"Obviously, it's easier to do that if you are not conceding goals and we know we need to be tighter and not concede so many.

"We are in a good position at the moment but with 11 games to go there are still a lot of things that can happen.

"We just need to try to get as much as we can out of all the games we have left. We need to stay calm and just focus on our next game at Southampton.

"Hopefully we can keep this run in the league going. We're happy with where we are but there's still a long way to go.

"The gaffer gives everyone confidence. When you step on to the pitch you know that he's behind you and supporting you.

"Everyone is trying to do their job the best they can and we need to keep doing that until the end of the season."