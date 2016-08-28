Mihajlovic: Maksimovic is dead to me

Nikola Maksimovic's time at Torino is all but over after Sinisa Mihajlovic said the want-away defender is "dead" to him.

Maksimovic has not played for Torino this Serie A season as the 24-year-old seeks a move away from the Italian club, with Napoli reportedly the destination.

Mihajlovic was asked to provide an update on the situation surrounding Maksimovic but the Torino coach was in no mood to talk about his fellow Serb.

"I haven't heard from him," Mihajlovic told reporters.

"As far as I am concerned, Maksimovic is dead to me."

Mihajlovic was speaking ahead of Torino's clash against Bologna on Sunday.

Torino suffered a 3-2 defeat to AC Milan on the opening matchday of the season last week.