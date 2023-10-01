Mikel Arteta references Usain Bolt quote to sum up Kai Havertz struggles at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has referenced a quote by Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt to sum up the struggles of Kai Havertz following the German's first goal for the Gunners.

Havertz scored from the penalty spot in Arsenal's 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday to open his account with the north London club and ease some of the pressure following a barrage of criticism from fans following his summer move from Chelsea.

Arteta believes the German, who has been operating in a deeper role for the Gunners, will grow in confidence after his morale-boosting strike on the south coast.

"It will probably change everything," he told reporters after the game. "But first of all if he had any question marks about how we feel about him, how much we love him, how much we appreciate everything that he does, I think that's out.

"I think in sport, Usain Bolt said it once: 'I have to train four years to run nine seconds.'

"Sometimes you have to do a lot and you don't see that, but in that moment you see it, I'm sure what he's been through in the last few weeks, this moment is worth every moment of the other moments."

Arteta recently revealed he had used a metaphor about his wife in an attempt to motivate Havertz, who cost a reported £65 million when he signed from Chelsea in the summer.

The Gunners remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season and are in third place after seven games, behind north London rivals Tottenham on goal difference and one point adrift of champions Manchester City.

