Milan clinch TIM Trophy after shoot-out with Sassuolo
Milan clinched the annual pre-season TIM Trophy, defeating city rivals Inter before a penalty shoot-out success over hosts Sassuolo.
Antonio Nocerino was the hero as Milan secured the TIM Trophy with victory in a penalty shoot-out against hosts Sassuolo.
Milan got the competition underway with a 2-1 win over fierce rivals Inter, despite seeing Alex sent off late in the game for bringing down Mauro Icardi when through on goal.
Close-season signings Andrea Bertolacci and Carlos Bacca gave Sinisa Mihajlovic's men a lead, which came under threat when the impressive Marcelo Brozovic pulled one back for Inter, but it proved in vain.
With games only lasting 45 minutes, Sassuolo then made it back-to-back losses for Roberto Mancini's side when Gregoire Defrel tucked home the only goal of the game past Juan Pablo Carrizo.
That set up a showdown between Milan and Sassuolo to decide the winner, and it looked as though the hosts would emerge victorious courtesy of Duncan's goal until Nocerino's equaliser earned a 1-1 draw and took the game to penalties.
In the shoot-out, it was Nocerino who tucked away the decisive kick as Milan prevailed 4-3.
Milan get their Coppa Italia campaign underway against Perugia on Monday after Sassuolo have taken on Modena on Saturday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.