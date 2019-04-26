Milan looking to Maurizio Sarri as they plan for new era – report

The 60-year-old only joined the Stamford Bridge club last summer, but has regularly been linked with a return to Italy after a difficult debut season in the Premier League.

Friday’s Corriere dello Sport reports that Gennaro Gattuso is destined to leave the San Siro club at the end of the season, regardless of whether he manages to lead them back to the Champions League.

Their major summer signing is therefore likely to be a new coach, with Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Rudi Garcia of Marseille being named among the contenders.

However, Sarri is understood to be an attractive option to the Milan hierarchy as his accomplishments at Napoli – who he led to second place with 91 points in Serie A last season – are still fresh in the memory.

The Rossoneri want to bring in a coach who can begin a new cycle based on an attractive style of football played by a talented and young group, with an average age of under 25.

And while Sarri’s Chelsea side are 22 points off the title pace in the Premier League this season, he demonstrated in Naples that he can provide a genuine challenge to Juventus’ dominance of Italian football.

The newspaper believes that the Blues boss wants to return to Italy, where he still feels he is lacking the league title he so narrowly missed out on last season.

The report adds that the Italian’s relationship with Chelsea and the Premier League is conflicted, something which could increase his chances of heading back to the peninsula.

Sarri’s side are currently fourth in the table and in the semi-finals of the Europa League, while they were beaten on penalties by Manchester City in the League Cup final in February.

