Milan owner Li reaffirms commitment to Serie A giants

Chinese owner Li Yonghong said he is determined to restore AC Milan's status among the European elite as he reiterated his commitment to the Italian club.

Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux completed their purchase of Milan last year, ending Silvio Berlusconi's 31-year ownership, however there have been doubts over the financial stability of the Li-led consortium.

Milan recruited heavily after the €740million takeover, signing the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu, Lucas Biglia, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Franck Kessie.

And Li reaffirmed his desire to lead Milan – with Gennaro Gattuso at the helm – back to the top as he celebrated the one-year anniversary of his ownership.

"Many things happened during the past 12 months," Li wrote. "Last year, we pursued with true passion the most important financial investment in the club's history, building the current young, talented and challenging team, led by Rino Gattuso, a passionate and inspirational head coach who has my full support, the support of the management team, of all AC Milan people and, I'm sure, of all fans worldwide.

"While facing all the challenges along the way, the progress made this year would not have been possible without the commitment of each and every employee. For that, I am very grateful.

"I'd take this opportunity to stress once again we are fully committed in this project for AC Milan's growth. Of course, we still have a long way to go to achieve our goal, which is to bring the club back to where it belongs: at the top of European football.

"While we are celebrating a positive first year, we know this is only the beginning of our project to make AC Milan successful and stable, a project we shall pursue aiming to excellence, and fully respecting all the financial commitments we undertook. Your passion, our passion, will be our daily inspiration.

"The stars are our winning post'. Thank you all, for your support during the first year of this young and exciting team, together we can achieve something truly special."

Milan are sixth in Serie A, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Roma, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.

Amid a three-game winless streak, Milan welcome Scudetto hopefuls Napoli to San Siro on Sunday.