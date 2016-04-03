Milan pay tribute to club legend Cesare Maldini

AC Milan have paid tribute to club legend Cesare Maldini, who has died at the age of 84.

Maldini made his Milan debut in September 1954 and won the Serie A title in his first season at the club, going on to win three further league crowns.

He also played a key role in Milan's first European Cup victory in 1963 at Wembley, making a total of 412 appearances for the club.

Milan praised Maldini's "immense achievements", with the defender later going on to coach his son, Paolo, while in charge of Italy's national team.

Goodbye dear Cesare. Today the world loses a great man and we lose a page of our history. You will be missed. April 3, 2016

"The club president Silvio Berlusconi and the rest of the club will always remember fondly his charisma, kindness and warm smile," a Milan statement read.

"The club sends its condolences to the Maldini family and the loss of such a key figure in Rossoneri history has left everyone at AC Milan moved and saddened."

Milan added there are "high hopes" that Maldini's 19-year-old grandson, Christian, will become the third generation of the family to play for the club.