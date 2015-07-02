Milan secure Adriano signing
Luiz Adriano will join Milan for the start of the new season after the Serie A club reached an agreement with Shakhtar.
Milan have announced the signing of Brazil striker Luiz Adriano from Shakhtar.
Adriano, who scored nine times in seven UEFA Champions League appearances last season, has signed a contract at San Siro until June 2020.
The 28-year-old's deal at Shakhtar was set to expire at the end of this year, with initial reports around the transfer suggesting he would move to Italy next January.
But a statement on Milan's official website confirmed Adriano would join them with immediate effect, with a transfer fee reported to be worth in the region of €8million officially undisclosed.
The statement read: "AC Milan announces that it has today acquired outright from FC Shakhtar Donetsk Luiz Adriano the player who signed a contract expiring on June 30 2020. The player will join the team in the coming days."
Earlier on Thursday, Milan announced that they had agreed a deal to sign Sevilla forward Carlos Bacca.
The San Siro outfit are working to reshape their squad under new coach Sinisa Mihajlovic following a disappointing 10th-place finish in Serie A last season.
