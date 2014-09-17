Milanic 'focused' amid Leeds role reports

The Championship club are still on the hunt for a permanent replacement for Dave Hockaday, who was sacked by president Massimo Cellino in August after just six games in charge.

Following Hockaday's departure, caretaker coach Neil Redfearn has steadied the ship somewhat and guided Leeds to seven points from a possible nine.

However, with Cellino eager for Redfearn to return to duties as coach of the youth academy, Milanic has emerged as a potential target according to reports in England and his native Slovenia.

Following speculation over Milanic's future, the three-time Austrian champions released a statement on their website explaining no contact had been made between Leeds and the 46-year-old.

"In football there are always rumours but to me there is no offer from another club," said the former Slovenia international.

"I'm 100 per cent focused on SK Sturm."

Milanic, a former defender who played for Partizan and Sturm as well as Yugoslavia and Slovenia, has coached the likes of Gorica and Maribor since moving into management.