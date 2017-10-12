Milinkovic-Savic content at Lazio despite exit talk

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly drawing attention from Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus but his agent Mateja Kezman insists he is happy at Lazio.

Serbia Under-21 international Milinkovic-Savic earned praise for his consistent performances as Lazio finished fifth in Serie A last term, providing four goals and seven assists.

Club president Claudio Lotito claimed to have rejected a €70million offer for the midfielder in the off-season, but Kezman said last month he had suitors in "Madrid, Manchester and Milan".

Milinkovic-Savic signed a contract with Lazio until 2022 last April, which former Chelsea and PSV striker Kezman believes he is content to serve.

"Sergej is very happy at Lazio and has recently renewed his contract," he told Tuttosport.

"Lazio are a good team. There is the right atmosphere and a winning mindset.

"Sergej is special. He has a combination of strength, fight and technique. It's difficult to make a comparison.

"He's a top talent and what he needed was a club like Lazio and a coach like [Simone] Inzaghi doing the best for him. Sergey is very happy to have him as a coach."

Simone Inzaghi's side head to champions Juve on Saturday.