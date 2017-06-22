Minnesota's Christian Ramirez scores classy lob against Portland Timbers

In a match that featured two own goals, a penalty and two red cards, there was a real moment of quality from Minnesota's Ramirez as he gave his side the lead in the 47th minute.

The home side would come out 3-2 winners against the Timbers.

Ramirez scored his ninth MLS goal of the season after he latched onto an incisive pass from team-mate Kevin Molino, before delicately volleying the ball over Jeff Attinella in goal.

The 26-year-old explained after the game how the goal was pure instinct.

He told mlssoccer.com: “Kevin has a phrase: ‘don’t look at the eyes.’ I just knew he was going to find me. It was a great pass by him.”

Minnesota's win lifted them off the bottom of the Western Conference into ninth place, while Portland stay on 24 points in third.